Leader of food security nonprofits to head World Food Prize

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The foundation that awards the World Food Prize to individuals who work to improve food security in hopes of ending world hunger announced Tuesday that its new president will be a woman who has led nonprofit organizations focused on global food security, food safety and the impact of climate change on agricultural productivity.

Barbara Stinson will succeed Kenneth Quinn, the former U.S. ambassador to Cambodia whose 20-year presidency of the World Food Prize Foundation established an international presence for the organization.

The foundation attracts 1,200 world leaders from 65 countries to the annual award ceremony and symposium to address issues related to global food security and nutrition.

Stinson said her goal is to focus on the platform already established over the foundation's three-decade history and expand on its work with the goal of further alleviating hunger in the most vulnerable parts of the world.