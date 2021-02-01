Linn County auditor may run for secretary of state in 2022

“Frankly, I don’t know if anyone other than a Republican can win another statewide office in Iowa. Is there another Tom Miller, Michael Fitzgerald or Rob Sand out there?” he wrote, referring to the Democratic attorney general, state treasurer and state auditor, respectively.

Miller told The Gazette he is skeptical Iowa Democrats can win more elections in 2022 than they did in 2020.

“In 2020, Democrats running for the Legislature did poorly and lost ground,” he said. “It’s clear to me that the Iowa Democratic Party’s message in 2020 did not produce results. I have my doubts that the Democratic Party can turn things around in time to win in 2022.”

Miller added that if he does run for the statewide office, he will transfer funds raised by the exploratory committee into his campaign account. If he doesn’t run, he said he will transfer the funds to the Iowa Democratic Party.

“I’m not going to self-fund my campaign,” Miller said on Monday. “Mike Bloomberg tried that and lost. I need lots of donations from a variety of people. I need accurate data to determine whether the people of Iowa are satisfied with the status quo, the incumbent, or whoever becomes the Republican candidate. Or do they want a Democrat in the office of secretary of state?”