DES MOINES -- Low-income customers in MidAmerican Energy Company's Iowa territory can apply for the seasonal Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP.
Elderly or disabled low-income Iowans can apply now. Other qualified low-income residents can apply starting Nov. 1.
A federally funded energy assistance program designed to help low-income families pay their heating bills, LIHEAP is administered by community action agencies in Iowa.
To be eligible, the total household income for an applicant in Iowa must be at or below 175 percent of 2018 federal poverty guidelines. For example, a single-person household can qualify with an annual gross income at or below $21,245. A family of four can qualify with an annual gross income at or below $43,925.
Eligible customers can apply for LIHEAP at a local community action agency. In Woodbury County, customers can apply at the Community Action Agency of Siouxland, 2700 Leech Ave., Sioux City, (712) 274-1610 ext. 220 or 800-352-3725. Other area community action agencies can be located at https://humanrights.iowa.gov/dcaa/where-apply.
Last year, 41,898 households in MidAmerican's Iowa service territory were approved for LIHEAP assistance. The average grant per household was $420.