ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa -- According to a press release from the Iowa State Patrol, Lyon County deputy Stephanie Schreurs succumbed to injuries she suffered in a single-vehicle accident Friday.

Schreurs died in the early afternoon hours on Tuesday.

Schreurs was a 24-year veteran. At this time, the family is requesting privacy. 

Schreurs was injured at about 5:30 a.m. on Friday when her police SUV rolled at a sharp curve at County Road K52/Hickory Avenue and 160th Street near Rock Rapids.

The SUV left the roadway, entered the ditch, vaulted a private driveway and rolled before coming to rest on the driver's side on a driveway.

An earlier news release said that Schreurs sustained incapacitating injuries and was flown by air ambulance to Sioux Falls.

The State Patrol continues to investigate the accident, and a technical collision investigation is being completed.

