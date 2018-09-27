BOONE, Iowa (AP) — A dispute over whether to sell the birthplace of former first lady Mamie Doud Eisenhower has led to a lawsuit and mismanagement allegations.
The Des Moines Register reports that former members of the Boone County Historical Society filed a lawsuit Friday against the nonprofit. The lawsuit is seeking an injunction to block the nonprofit's sale of the home, which has since been turned into a museum.
The lawsuit says the historical society announced last year that it planned to close the home to focus efforts on other projects.
Mara MacKay is the historical society's former executive director and a defendant in the lawsuit. She volunteers at the organization after being terminated due to lack of funds. MacKay says the home is no longer for sale and the organization will need to find other ways to raise revenue.
