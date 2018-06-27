Subscribe for 33¢ / day

OSAGE, Iowa (AP) — A man has pleaded guilty to allegations that he supplied alcohol to a woman who authorities say was drunk when her vehicle hit a tree in northern Iowa, killing her.

Mitchell County District Court records say a July 17 hearing has been scheduled for 22-year-old Justin Slaichert, of St. Ansgar.

Authorities say Slaichert's girlfriend, 19-year-old Hanna Pfeifer, died Jan. 6 in St. Ansgar. Court documents say Slaichert told officers he'd bought three beers for Pfeifer.

He'd initially pleaded not guilty. The documents show he's made a deal with prosecutors and filed a written guilty plea to a reduced charge. Prosecutors will recommend in return a two-year suspended prison sentence, a $625 fine and three years of probation. The judge is not bound by the agreement, however.

