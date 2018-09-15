Subscribe for 33¢ / day

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — A man previously arrested on suspicion of participating in a robbery that led to the stabbing death at a Council Bluffs homeless shelter has now been charged with first-degree murder in the case.

Council Bluffs police say 20-year-old James Michael McCauley was served with a warrant for the upgraded charge on Thursday for the March death of 44-year-old Lee Johnson. McCauley was served at the Pottawattamie County Jail, where he was being held on the robbery charge.

Two other men have also been charged in Johnson's death. Forty-six-year-old Vance Good is charged with first-degree murder, and 32-year-old Brandon Hollis is charged as an accessory.

Police called to the Joshua House on March 21 found Johnson's body outside the shelter with multiple deep cuts to his face and neck.

