Man arrested in April shooting death of Des Moines woman
AP

  • Updated
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police have announced the arrest of a man for the shooting death last April of a Des Moines woman.

Antonio Markez Hodges has been charged with first-degree murder and intimidation with a dangerous weapon in the death of 33-year-old Catherine Bobbitt, police said in a news release Thursday.

Officers called to an area just blocks southwest of the Drake University campus on April 3 found Bobbitt suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital, where she died.

In the release Thursday, police said witness statements and video evidence led them to develop Hodges as a suspect in the case. Evidence indicates that Hodges fled Iowa after Bobbitt's killing and later returned to the state, police said.

He was arrested on Feb. 1 at a home in Des Moines and charged this week.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

