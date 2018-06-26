DRAKESVILLE, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have arrested a man suspected of fleeing a southeast Iowa accident in which a 9-year-old boy died and his brother was injured.
The Davis County Sheriff's Office said Monday that 41-year-old Terry Petary, of Drakesville, is charged with vehicular homicide. Court records don't list the name of an attorney who could comment for him.
The Iowa State Patrol says a pickup truck struck the boy and his brother a little before 10 p.m. Sunday as they walked on a rural road west of Drakesville. A patrol accident report says the truck came up from behind, struck the two and then left. The Sheriff's Office says the pickup was found in West Grove, and Petary was detained there.
The patrol report identified the dead boy as 9-year-old Merlin Beechy and his brother as 12-year-old Nathan Beechy, of rural Drakesville.