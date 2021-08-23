Man charged, accused of fatally shooting Sioux City roommate

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A Sioux City man has been charged with second-degree murder following the shooting death of his roommate over the weekend.

Robert Buel, 52, was arrested following the shooting death of 41-year-old Jason Lafferty on Sunday, the Sioux City Journal reported. The shooting was reported shortly before 9:45 a.m. at a home along 21st Street, police said.

Arriving officers found Lafferty fatally wounded at the home and said Buel was also in the home. An investigation showed that Buel and Lafferty had been arguing when Lafferty went to the home’s garage and Buel followed him armed with a shotgun and a handgun.

Buel pointed the shotgun at Lafferty before putting it down and shooting Lafferty with the handgun, police said.

