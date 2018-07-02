Subscribe for 33¢ / day

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Cedar Rapids police have arrested a man in connection with the June death of a man found injured at a downtown park.

Officers were called June 5 to an altercation at Greene Square and found 38-year-old Scott Dexter, of Cedar Rapids. He had sustained severe injuries and was taken to a hospital, where he died several days later.

On Monday, investigators arrested 47-year-old Troy Lee Wilson at the police department. He was charged with second-degree murder.

Online court records don't indicate an attorney who could answer questions about the charge.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

Load comments