Man charged with killing Iowa trooper to plead self-defense

A man charged with killing an Iowa State Patrol trooper in 2021 plans to plead self-defense

GRUNDY CENTER, Iowa (AP) — A man charged with shooting and killing an Iowa State Patrol trooper in Grundy Center plans to plead self-defense, according to court filings in the case.

Michael Lang, 42, is scheduled to stand trial May 9 in the April 9, 2021, shooting death of patrol Sgt. Jim Smith. Lang is charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder and assaulting a police officer.

Lang's attorney filed a notice Tuesday that he will plead self-defense, The Des Moines Register reported.

Prosecutors have filed a motion asking a judge to prevent testimony about Lang's self-defense claim and about Iowa's “stand your ground” law.

Smith, a 27-year patrol veteran, was shot as he led a team of officers into Lang's home in Grundy Center. Lang had barricaded himself inside the home after assaulting another officer after a traffic pursuit earlier in the day, police said.

The trial has been moved from Grundy Center to Webster City because of pretrial publicity.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Des Moines Register.

