Subscribe for 33¢ / day

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — A man has been charged with murder for the beating death of his grandmother in western Iowa's Council Bluffs.

Court records say 29-year-old Jacob Heyer originally was charged with attempted murder and other crimes connected to the beating of 71-year-old Karen Fort on Aug. 27. Police say Fort died of her injuries Friday, and Heyer was charged Monday with first-degree murder.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

His attorney didn't immediately return a call from The Associated Press. Heyer reportedly told officers that his grandfather had assaulted his grandmother.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

Load comments