Man convicted of murder in 2020 shooting death in Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — A man who said he shot another Waterloo man last year in self-defense was convicted Wednesday of first-degree murder.

A jury convicted Stephen Devon Phillips, 29, on Wednesday in the killing of 30-year-old Terrell Bernard Flowers on May 15, 2020, the Courier reported.

Phillips took the stand in his own defense last week, saying Flowers had knocked him to the floor during a fight, strangled him and then stood over him with a gun. Phillips said he was defending himself when he pulled his own gun and shot Flowers.

But investigators said the shooting followed an argument between the two men earlier in the day during a gathering at a Waterloo home. Police said Phillips was told to leave the house and that he told people on his way out that he would return and “shoot up the place.”

Police investigators also found a text message from Phillips to Flowers minutes before the shooting saying “u fina die.” Witnesses told police that Phillips returned to the house with a gun and that both men had guns trained on each other before Flowers holstered his gun. That's when Phillips shot Flowers, the witnesses said.

Phillips faces a mandatory term of life in prison when he’s sentenced at a later date. He is already serving a 25-year sentence for first-degree robbery for taking a car at gunpoint moments after the fatal shooting.

