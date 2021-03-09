 Skip to main content
AP

Man convicted of murder in death of 4-week-old child

  • Updated
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A northeast Iowa man was convicted Tuesday of first-degree murder in the death of a 4-week-old child that was in his care.

Dean Alan Hettinger, 24, of Westgate, was also convicted by a Fayette County jury of child endangerment resulting in death, KCRG-TV reported.

Four-week-old Holten Smith was hospitalized in Sumner on April 29, 2018, when his caregivers, including Hettinger, reported he was having seizures.

The child died on May 27, 2018, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

Doctors at the hospital found bleeding in the child's brain and autopsy found 36 rib fractures.

Hettinger faces a mandatory life sentence for the first-degree murder conviction and up to 50 years for the child endangerment conviction. Sentencing has not been scheduled.

