EDDYVILLE, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a man died after a boat capsized on the Des Moines River in southern Iowa.
Rescuers were sent to a spot on the southern end of Mahaska County around 7 p.m. Sunday to check a report about a capsized boat and people in the water. The Mahaska County Sheriff's Office says 46-year-old Martin Almond was found unconscious in the river and that he was declared dead later at a hospital. He lived in Oskaloosa.
The Ottumwa Courier reports that a woman seen floating down the river from where the boat capsized was rescued near Eddyville.
