HUXLEY, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a woman and her son were rescued from a house fire that killed a man in central Iowa.
Station KCCI reports that the blaze erupted around 6 a.m. Sunday in Huxley. Two other people in the house had escaped unharmed by the time firefighters arrived, but rescuers had to break a bedroom window to free the 44-year-old woman and her 17-year-old son.
Fire officials say 47-year-old Brett Van Ersvelde died at a Des Moines hospital. The woman and her son were taken to hospitals for treatment of smoke inhalation.
It's believed the fire started in the kitchen. The cause is being investigated.
