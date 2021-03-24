Man facing Illinois murder charge arrested after Iowa crash

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — An Illinois man out on bail for a murder charge was arrested by police Wednesday in Iowa on charges related to a fatal crash on a freeway in Cedar Rapids.

Cedar Rapids police issued warrants Wednesday afternoon for Tyler Lee, 34, of Rockton, Illinois, and he turned himself into authorities at the Linn County Jail less than two hours later. Lee was charged with homicide by vehicle-operating while intoxicated and homicide by vehicle-reckless driving as well as two counts of serious injury by motor vehicle.

Lee was driving a pickup truck that crashed into a sport utility vehicle early on the morning of March 7 while he was out on $1 million bail for first-degree murder and 11 other counts. Those charges stemmed from a May 2017 shooting of 38-year-old Christopher Peters in Loves Park, Illinois.

Police said the crash happened on Interstate 380 in Cedar Rapids. Lee was driving the pickup truck southbound in the northbound lanes when he crashed into the SUV, which was carrying four people.

The crash killed a passenger in the SUV, David Phuong Nguyen, 23, of Cedar Rapids, police said. Three others — including the driver who suffered serious injuries — had to be extricated from the SUV. Lee received only minor injuries, police said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0