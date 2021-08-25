Man found guilty in strangling of 74-year-old Davenport man

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A Davenport man was found guilty Wednesday of first-degree murder in the strangling death of a 74-year-old man last year.

Charlie Gary, 20, was convicted of killing Robert Long at Long's home in January 2020. He was also convicted of burglary, robbery and abuse of corpse. Gary's sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 5, The Quad-City Times reported.

Gary had done odd jobs for Long before Jan. 3, 2020, when he asked Long if he wanted the driveway shoveled, prosecutors said. When Long declined, Gary forced his way into the house and strangled Long, committed a sex act on the body and stole Long's car and other items, State’s Attorney Amy DeVine said during the trial.

Gary's defense attorney said Gary was a prostitute and Long died during a sexual encounter between the two men, and then took the possessions as payment.

Gary was arrested driving Long's car the day after the victim's body was found on Jan. 7, 2020.

