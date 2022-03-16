Man gets 20 years' prison for Iowa crash that killed woman

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A Coralville man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for a fatal 2020 crash police say he caused while under the influence of illegal drugs.

Bryce James Wagehoft, 32, was sentenced Tuesday for the April 2020 death of 43-year-old Dawn Elaine Detweiler Stout, of Cedar Rapids, The Gazette reported.

Wagehoft pleaded guilty last month to reckless vehicular homicide and being a habitual offender in the fatal crash. He also pleaded to a third offense of operating while intoxicated, driving on a suspended license and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Investigators have said Wagehoft was speeding when he passed another vehicle on a rural road near Palo and hit Detweiler’s vehicle, killing her. A toxicology report showed Wagehoft, who was thrown from his vehicle in the crash, had amphetamines, marijuana and opiates in his system at the time of the crash, police said.

A Linn County sheriff’s deputy said Wagehoft admitted to being a heroin addict and that he had smoked methamphetamine the morning of the crash. Investigators found two spoons, syringes and a pipe used to smoke drugs inside Wagehoft’s vehicle.

Wagehoft must serve a mandatory minimum of three years in prison before being eligible for parole, The Gazette reported.

