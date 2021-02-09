Man gets 25 years in prison for Iowa sex crime

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A Wisconsin man who pleaded guilty last year in Iowa to one count of sexual exploitation of a child has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison.

Caleb Durr, 20, of Hazel Green, Wisconsin, was sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, federal prosecutors for Iowa said in a news release. There is no parole in the federal system.

Prosecutors said Durr used a cellphone in 2019 to make sexually explicit images of an 8-year-old girl in Dubuque. Durr was also accused of having sexual contact with another girl under 10. Investigators said they found sexually explicit photos of the girls on Durr's phone after the mother of one of the girls reported it to police.

Durr had originally faced four felony charges of second-degree sexual abuse of a child before he entered his guilty plea in August.

