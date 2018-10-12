Try 1 month for 99¢

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — A man has been given 30 months in prison for shooting into a Dubuque nightclub.

Prosecutors say 33-year-old Ricardo Sanchez, from Forest City, Illinois, was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. He'd pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm by a drug user.

Police say Sanchez fired repeatedly into Club Rise in Dubuque about 3:30 a.m. on Nov. 27 last year. The club was closed, but four employees were inside. None was hit.

Sanchez is a music promoter who police say had a dispute with Club Rise over payments for a concert.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Iowa charges were dropped when the federal charge was filed.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

Load comments