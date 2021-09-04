Man in custody after stabbing death in Ottumwa

OTTUMWA, Iowa (AP) — A man is jailed on suspicion of second-degree murder after a stabbing death at an Ottumwa motel, police said.

Police officers found 43-year-old Joshua David Barnill, of Ottumwa, suffering from a stab wound Friday night at the Stardust Motel. He died later at a local hospital.

Robert Wayne Milford Jr., 39, was arrested later Friday. He was initially arrested for providing false information to a police officer and for possession of methamphetamine, and the murder charge was added later, police said.

The two men were staying in separate rooms when the stabbing occurred, KTVO reported.

