Man killed after getting out of car that had just hit a deer

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A 69-year-old man was killed Friday evening in a traffic accident after getting out of a vehicle to check damage to a car that had just hit a deer.

The Iowa State Patrol said Steven Kohli of Iowa City was on the side of the road checking damages to the car when the driver of another car hit him.

The Des Moines Register reports both cars were traveling south on Interstate 35 near New Virginia, Iowa. No other injuries were reported.

There have been 22 pedestrian deaths this year, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation.

