EMMETSBURG, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a man was killed and his wife and 4-year-old son were injured when they were struck by van while riding their bicycles in northern Iowa.
The accident occurred around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday, about 3 miles (5 kilometers) north of Emmetsburg. An Iowa State Patrol crash report says the van driver, 83-year-old Duane Anderson, of Estherville, reported that he was adjusting a mirror and didn't see the cyclists.
The dead man was identified as 36-year-old Luke Rouse, who lived with his family in Emmetsburg. His wife, Lacey Rouse, and son, Luke, were taken to Palo Alto County Hospital in Emmetsburg.