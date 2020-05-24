Man plays 'Taps' daily for 'veterans who aren’t here'

A legion member and part of the honor guard, Kircher, 72, yearned to play alongside Walsh and hoped to track down his own bugle. Recently, Kircher’s wish came true when he found a bugle online and ordered it.

Now every night at exactly 5 p.m., Kircher begins to press on the keys of his bugle as the notes flow from his instrument. But right as his song ends, Walsh begins and echoes his melody.

Kircher said now, with so much of the state locked down due to COVID-19, it is more important than ever to play taps and let the veterans who cannot have funeral services know they are not forgotten.

“It’s for the veterans who aren’t here, including my father-in-law who was going up Omaha Beach (France) when he was only 20 years of age,” Kircher said. “We’re playing for all those ones who can’t be here, and all the ones who recently died.”

It wasn’t every night, but there were times, Kircher recalled, when those playing baseball next to the Veterans Plaza heard the song and paused their game to listen.

“One night, they stopped playing ball and took their hats off and held them over their hearts until it was all over,” Kircher said.

Nights like that fill him with pride as he lifts his bugle and once again begins to play.