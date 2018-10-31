Try 1 month for 99¢

GARNER, Iowa (AP) — A northern Iowa man has pleaded guilty to stealing from his grandparents.

Station KIMT reports that Anthony Schoneman, of Garner, entered the plea to one count of burglary.

Authorities say more than $10,000 in cash, collector coins, a gun, ammunition and prescription pills were missing from the home in May last year when the Hancock County Sheriff's Office began its investigation. Investigators say the burglar or burglars knew where the valuables were situated, including money hidden in a bag of clothes.

———

Information from: KIMT-TV, http://www.kimt.com

