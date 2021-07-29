Man sentenced after for death of woman he injected with meth

OSKALOOSA, Iowa (AP) — An Oskaloosa man who injected a woman with methamphetamine before she died was sentenced Thursday to 20 years in prison, federal prosecutors said.

Cody James Vancenbrock, 28, was sentenced Thursday in the death of Ashley Shafer, 24, who died from methamphetamine injected by Vancenbrock in an Oskaloosa apartment on Aug. 4, 2019.

He pleaded guilty in February to delivering a controlled substance causing death or serious injury.

Prosecutors allege Vancenbrock and two others drove Shafer's body to a rural area in Mahaska County and dumped it in the Skunk River. The body was found the next day.

Last year, Nicholas Kelly pleaded guilty to abuse of a corpse. His wife, Holly Kelly, pleaded guilty last year to a misdemeanor count of obstructing prosecution, KTVO reported.

