Man sentenced for fatal shooting outside Sioux City bar

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A man was sentenced to prison Friday for his role in the death of a friend outside a Sioux City bar last year.

Lawrence Canady, 21, of Sioux City, was sentenced to 16 years for voluntary manslaughter in the May 1 death of 22-year-old Martez Harrison outside Uncle Dave's Bar.

District Judge Patrick Tott also revoked Canady's probation from a 2019 shooting case and added five years to his sentence, The Sioux City Journal reported.

Prosecutors said Canady and another man, Dwight Evans, fought with Harrison outside the bar. When Harrison was on the ground, Evans allegedly shot him twice while Canady continued to hit and kick him, police said.

Harrison died later at a Sioux City hospital.

Canady’s attorneys argued that he acted in self-defense.

Evans, 17, is scheduled to stand trial July 26 for first-degree murder and other charges in Harrison's death.

