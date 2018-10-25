Try 1 month for 99¢

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — A Dubuque man has been given two years of probation for lying to Medicaid about care he provided for his father.

The Telegraph Herald reports that 35-year-old Nicholas Brown also was recently sentenced to a two-year prison term, suspended, and told to pay more than $1,000 in damages to the Iowa Medicaid Fraud Control Unit. He'd pleaded guilty to fraudulent practices and tampering with records.

Court documents say Brown was a caregiver for his father who documented his services in order to be reimbursed by Medicaid. The documents say that, between Oct. 22, 2016, and Sept. 19, 2017, Brown submitted records that falsely claimed he performed certain duties for his father.

Information from: Telegraph Herald, http://www.thonline.com

