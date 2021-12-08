Man sentenced to 25 years for 2017 Cedar Rapids killing

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after taking a plea deal for the 2017 shooting death of another man in a Cedar Rapids parking lot.

Quarzone Martin, 29, of Cedar Rapids, was sentenced Tuesday after pleading to voluntary manslaughter in the death of 26-year-old Andrew Meeks, television station KCRG reported.

Martin was convicted of second-degree murder in the case in 2017 and sentenced to 50 years in prison, but the Iowa Court of Appeals overturned the first conviction last year. Quarzone took prosecutors’ deal ahead of his second trial that had been scheduled for last month.

Prosecutors have said Quarzone fatally shot Meeks and wounded a 30-year-old man on July 2, 2017, in the parking lot of a Cedar Rapids Walmart store over a drug deal.

