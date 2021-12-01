Man sentenced to life in prison for abusing two children

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa City man cursed at a judge and threatened the mother of his victims during a hearing where he was sentenced to life in prison without parole for sexually abusing two young girls.

Jorge Maldonado, 30, was sentenced Monday for abusing two girls, who were ages 9 and 12 when the abuse occurred in 2019.

The girls and their mother submitted written victim impact statements and watched the sentencing via video from another courtroom, The Cedar Rapids Gazette reported.

Maldonado was found guilty in September of four counts of first-degree sexual abuse and one count of second-degree sexual abuse.

Maldonado interrupted the proceedings more than once, cursed at 6th Judicial District Judge Chad Kepros and then threatened the mother of the victims.

Kepros sentenced Maldonado to life without parole for the first-degree convictions and an additional 25 years for the second-degree conviction.

According to criminal complaints, the girls told police the sexual abuse happened when their mother was at work.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Gazette.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0