Man shot to death after breaking into home near Ottumwa
AP

OTTUMWA, Iowa (AP) — A man was shot to death Thursday night after breaking into a rural home near Ottumwa, authorities said.

The Wapello County Sheriff's Office said Friday that someone living a few miles east of Ottumwa called 911 to report a man was trying to break into their home. When the man managed to get inside, he was shot by the homeowner, the sheriff's office said.

The man was flown by helicopter to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, where he died.

The sheriff's office said his name will be released later after relatives are notified.

