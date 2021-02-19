 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man shot to death after breaking into Iowa home
View Comments
AP

Man shot to death after breaking into Iowa home

{{featured_button_text}}
Emergency lights, police, file photo

OTTUMWA, Iowa (AP) — A man was shot to death Thursday night after breaking into a rural home near Ottumwa, authorities said.

The Wapello County Sheriff's Office said Friday that someone living a few miles east of Ottumwa called 911 to report a man was trying to break into their home. When the man managed to get inside, he was shot by the homeowner, the sheriff's office said.

The man was flown by helicopter to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, where he died.

The sheriff's office said his name will be released later after relatives are notified.

Woman charged in shooting death of boyfriend in Iowa
2 arrested death of Iowa man staged as suicide
Iowa man killed wife and self in New Year's Day shooting, police say
Sioux City man accused of firing arrows at cops pleads not guilty

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: 10 questions about COVID-19 vaccination

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Related to this topic

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News