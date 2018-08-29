Subscribe for 33¢ / day

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A man being sought in a fatal Des Moines hit-and-run crash has been found.

Des Moines police say 32-year-old Anthony McGilvrey was found Tuesday morning, hiding in a Newton residence.

Police say McGilvrey was driving his wife's sport utility vehicle on July 28 when the SUV hit a bicyclist, who later died. He's been identified as Darrel Ford.

Police say the SUV McGilvrey was driving was found abandoned and hidden in a rural area east of Mitchellville.

McGilvrey is charged with driving while barred and leaving the scene of a fatal accident. Online court records don't list the name of an attorney who could comment for McGilvrey.

His wife, Jennifer McGilvrey, is charged with permitting an unauthorized person to operate a motor vehicle.

