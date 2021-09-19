Man starts new carillon bell tradition in Des Moines

“I’ve met amazing people,” he said. “Good people.”

On High Street, in the shadow of the 801 Grand skyscraper, 63-year-old Jill Sorenson hums the hymns in her Hyundai Tucson. Sorenson grew up at Grace United Methodist Church, but she stopped attending last year after the leaders cancelled their Saturday night services due to dwindling participation.

She misses the routine, heading into the building as the sun set, meeting her brother for dinner at Gateway Market afterward. She came to listen to Babcock when a St. Paul’s member invited her. She had never heard carillons, but she has come almost every week since with her husband, Rich Martel. This past Sunday was the same as any other for the couple.

She does not know if she will go back to weekly sermons.

“This is kind of our church right now,” she said.

At 9:30, the bells fade. Sorenson lays on her car horn. Babcock waves out of a window, wipes his forehead and climbs down the ladder, off to choral practice.

