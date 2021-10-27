Man who crashed fuel truck into Waterloo house gets prison

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — A man who crashed a stolen fuel tanker into other vehicles before smashing into a Waterloo home last year has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Dakota Luck, 26, was sentenced Monday after he pleaded guilty in July to theft, reckless use of explosives, reckless driving and marijuana possession, station KWWL reported.

Police said Luck caused a string of crashes on Aug. 20, 2020, that began when he crashed a semitrailer into a ditch at a fuel blending facility where he worked. Witnesses said Luck was stripping off his clothing and running around before he climbed into the fuel tanker cab and took off.

Police said the stolen truck was traveling about 70 mph (113 kph) when it ran a red light and hit a minivan and other vehicles before crashing into the home, spilling thousands of gallons of diesel fuel and forcing neighbors to evacuate their homes.

No one in the home that was hit was injured, but Luck had to be cut from the wreckage. He was hospitalized and arrested 11 days later.

