Man who fed baby at Iowa hospital guilty of trespassing

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A stranger who walked into a Des Moines hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit and bottle fed a baby has been found guilty of misdemeanor trespassing and ordered to pay more than $700.

Adam Wedig, 36, was found guilty Thursday by a magistrate judge and incurred $736 in fines, charges and court costs, television station KCCI reported.

Police have said Wedig entered the NICU at MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center on Dec. 27 and fed and changed the baby, even though he had no relationship to the baby or his parents.

He got into the NICU through a secure door when a nurse was leaving, according to the criminal complaint. He also asked nurses questions about the newborn’s care, according to court documents. The child was not injured.

Court records show Wedig has a history of legal trouble related to substance abuse.

The child’s parents are suing the hospital, accusing MercyOne of not having adequate security for the unit. The hospital has declined to comment on the lawsuit.

