Man who had gun battle with Davenport police sentenced

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A Chicago man who exchanged gunfire with police last year in Davenport has been sentenced to 36.5 years in federal prison.

Clarence Washington, 31, was sentenced on several drug and firearms charges, federal prosecutors announced Friday.

Washington shot at police on Feb. 18, 2021, at a Walgreens in Davenport, and officers returned fire. No one was seriously injured, the Quad-City Times reported.

Washington was a suspect in a robbery earlier that day and also was eluding federal authorities, police said.

Washington was facing trial in federal court in February 2019 when he cut off his GPS tracking system and fled, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

After his arrest in Davenport, he was federally indicted on additional charges relating to his failure to appear for trial, trafficking of drugs and unlawful possession of firearms, and firing at police, federal prosecutors said.

At the sentencing, the court was told that Washington had threatened another person with a firearm and said he was "going to shoot it out with the police,” according to the statement.

Scott County prosecutors announced last year that a Davenport police officer was justified in firing at Washington.

