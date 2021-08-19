Mapleton man sentenced to 50 years in teenager's death

ONAWA, Iowa (AP) — A Mapleton man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison in the shooting death of teenager.

Jay Neubaum, 18, was sentenced Thursday for second-degree murder in the death of 16-year-old Joseph Hopkins. Neubaum was convicted in May.

Hopkins was found dead inside a detached garage in Mapleton on Jan. 31, 2020. He died from a single gunshot wound to the head.

Special Agent Lynn Olesen with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation testified during the trial that Neubaum said the gun was pointed at the ground when a shot was fired. Neubaum said the bullet ricocheted off the floor and killed Hopkins, KTIV reported.

But Olesen testified he found several discrepancies in stories told by witnesses.

Prosecutors argued that Neubaum shot Hopkins after an argument.

