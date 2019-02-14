DES MOINES -- A physician who formerly practiced in Mapleton, Iowa, has voluntarily surrendered his Iowa medical license because he sent sexually suggestive messages to a co-worker for whom he also provided medical care.
In a settlement agreement filed Feb. 8, the Iowa Medical Board issued Alan J. Schenne, D.O., 53, who practiced family medicine, a citation and warning and ordered him to pay a $5,000 civil penalty.
In the agreement, the board alleged that Schenne sent suggestive text messages to the female co-worker in Mapleton and also engaged in sexual relations with her.
Schenne also was charged with sexual harassment for sending sexually suggestive text messages to two other female co-workers in Mapleton.