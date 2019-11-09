Maquoketa track lets radio-controlled car drivers practice

The park itself is nothing more than a collection of three tracks. But to RC fans, it's like Disney World came to Iowa.

"Nothing like this exists in the whole area," said Tyler Johnson, of Maquoketa. "It's amazing that we can come down here and have a place to play and drive around."

Despite its brief existence, the park already has earned a devoted following. An online group has been formed, impromptu racing events have been held and an old, banged-up, black "crawler" car named Judy has been given the title of park mascot.

All of this is the result of an idea concocted by Maquoketa resident Shane Halverson, who proposed the park to the Maquoketa City Council. Halverson also built the tracks himself.

Halverson grew up driving and modifying RC cars, and he passed that hobby on to his children. But, for many years, there was no place to take the cars, unless they were willing to drive over an hour to find a private track.

Even then, it wasn't a sure thing that the private track would be open.

Halverson said he knew that there are a large number of tri-state residents who own RC cars, and he wanted to create a park where they all could go to drive.