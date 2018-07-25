Subscribe for 33¢ / day
The Latest: Iowa governor issues disaster proclamation

An uprooted tree lies in front of the tornado damaged Marshall County Courthouse, Thursday, July 19, 2018, in Marshalltown, Iowa. Several buildings were damaged by a tornado in the main business district in town including the historic courthouse. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

 Charlie Neibergall

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (AP) — The Marshalltown mayor says the Marshall County Courthouse may be closed for up to a year for tornado repairs.

Last week's tornado caused severe structural and water damage throughout the building and knocked down the cupola.

Mayor Joel Greer toured the courthouse Tuesday and told station KCCI that "it's going to take a lot longer than they thought to fix it, and so we will be looking for temporary quarters that will have to last a year."

The courthouse operations are being moved elsewhere in town, except for civil courts. They're being relocated to Nevada in Story County.

