 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Marshalltown man charged in man's stabbing death

A 48-year-old Marshalltown man has been charged in the stabbing death of another man earlier this month

  • 0

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (AP) — A Marshalltown man has been charged in the stabbing death of another man earlier this month, authorities said Monday.

Kalalizi Jean Baptiste Madogo, 48, was charged with first-degree murder in the Jan. 2 death of 30-year-old Yannick Mangubu, of Marshalltown, police and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said.

Madogo was booked into the Marshall County Jail and was being held pending an initial court appearance.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

New space telescope reaches final stop

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News