Marshalltown public schools to buy Orpheum Theater for $1

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (AP) — Marshalltown Community Schools will become the new owners of the city’s historic Orpheum Theater for the basement-bargain price of $1.

The district’s school board on Tuesday unanimously approved a letter of intent to buy the theater on Main Street, the Times-Republican reported. The school district will pay the current owners, Iowa Valley Community College District, $1 for the building at closing. The closing date has been set for June 16 or sooner.

The school board also approved a $20,000 purchase of a parking lot immediately east of the theater.

The Orpheum closed last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Iowa Valley Community College District Chancellor Kristie Fisher said her school views the sale as more of a transfer of property from one school to another, and she’s proud the theater will remain an educational facility.

“We knew it was a great community asset and so important to the greater Marshall County community that we wanted to make sure we were maximizing it,” Fisher said.