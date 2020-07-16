Mask mandate; bar, gym closures among recommendations for Iowa in unpublished White House document

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has recommended Iowans wear masks in public, but has not required it and has not permitted local governments to create their own mask requirements or other pandemic response strategies. And Iowa bars and gyms statewide are allowed to be open at full capacity with social distancing measures put in place, and there is no limit on social gatherings.

The governor’s office and state public health department did not immediately respond Thursday to emailed questions asking whether either is considering the heightened procedures recommended in the White House Task Force document.

During an interview Wednesday on WHO-AM radio, Reynolds said she does not plan to issue a mask requirement for Iowa.

“No, I’m not going to mandate masks. I trust Iowans. I believe in Iowans,” Reynolds said. “There’s no way to enforce it. Most of the states or entities that have done that, they’ve actually gone as far as to say we’re not going to enforce it, so it’s just kind of a feel-good.”

Iowa’s statewide positive test rate for Wednesday was 6.9%, according to state public health data.