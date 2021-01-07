 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mason City awarded $150,000 for river walk project
View Comments
AP

Mason City awarded $150,000 for river walk project

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) — Mason City officials have announced that the city has been awarded a $150,000 grant for its proposed Willow Creek Riverwalk.

The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs announced the grant award earlier this week, the Globe Gazette reported. The department's announcement said the effort will promote current and future downtown revitalization efforts in Mason City.

The project will include a prominent “hearth” gathering location, a new pathway through the mall parking lot, new “Sculptures on Parade” artwork and trail improvements.

Last year, city officials budgeted the project at $1.2 million. Mayor Bill Schickel said the city is in talks with other partners to work on making the project happen.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Globe Gazette.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Courthouse cornerstone time capsule rededication

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News