Mason City homeless center stays open amid great need

Northern Lights’ main priority became “emergency clients” or those who had no other place to go. And once in, residents had to wear masks in the common areas and any time they went out and came back in. That stopped for five weeks, however, when Northern Lights quarantined. During that time, residents were only allowed to go out for absolute essentials like food. Kingery said those precautions worked well and kept residents from harm.

With the general concern she has for Northern Lights’ clients, Kingery said that she’s particularly worried right now that people without a place to go could be forgotten at a time when there’s so much for people to pay attention to.

“Even on the good day, there are a lot of people that don’t realize we have a homeless population in North Iowa,” she reflected. “It’s important for us to stay out there in the public and let them know we are here and we have clients that are more at risk than ever.”

One way that could manifest is a downturn in support.

This time of year, Kingery said Northern Lights would normally have a spring fundraiser, but that’s been pushed back to the fall. This was a big hit to the budget, as is the overall slow in donations, which Kingery thinks is owed to general financial uncertainty right now.