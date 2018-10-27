Try 1 month for 99¢

MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) — A Mason City man has been charged with vehicular homicide after being accused of causing a motorcycle crash that killed a Mason City woman in September.

The Globe Gazette reports that 40-year-old Brandon Roy Kellar has been charged with felony vehicular homicide while operating under the influence. Police say Kellar was operating a motorcycle late on the night of Sept. 28 when he ran into the back of a car in Mason City. He and the woman riding with him, 36-year-old Shawn True, were thrown off the bike, killing True.

Kellar was arrested Thursday and has been released on a $25,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear Nov. 7 in Cerro Gordo County District Court.

If convicted, he faces up to 25 years in prison.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

———

Information from: Globe Gazette, http://www.globegazette.com/

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

Load comments