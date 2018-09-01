ROCKWELL, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a Mason City man died has died after falling into a grain bin at Five Star Co-op in Rockwell.
The Globe Gazette reports that the incident happened Friday morning. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office has identified the man as 56-year-old Jeffrey Alan Sprague.
Investigators say employees discovered Sprague was missing sometime after 7:30 a.m. Friday.
Authorities searched the property. Official say the grain was removed from the bin, uncovering Sprague's body.
Officials say the investigation will continue through the state Medical Examiner's Office.
